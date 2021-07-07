Kingston Police searching for suspect of road rage, hit and run

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Police said in a news release that at about 7:50 p.m., a woman was driving west on Bath Road, just west of Portsmouth Avenue, when she was confronted by a man driving a black pickup next to her. While both vehicles were in motion, the man pulled close to her and yelled at her. He then drove behind the woman and rear-ended her. He then sped off, driving in a dangerous manner.

Kingston Police are searching for a man involved in an incident of road rage and then hit and run that took place Tuesday evening.

“Witnesses observed the black truck racing further down Bath Road with another pickup truck before watching them both turn onto Days Road,” police said. “Police attended the scene and searched extensively for the suspect with negative results in locating him.”

The woman was uninjured, but her vehicle was moderately damaged.

The man’s pickup is described as being a highly modified, older, two-door black GMC or Chevrolet. Police said it is possible the truck may have been diesel-powered as it emitted a cloud of thick, black smoke, and it may have had an exhaust stack behind the front cab.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Const. Sara O’Toole via email at sotoole@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.