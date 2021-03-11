Kingston Police searching for suspects of theft
Kingston Police are hoping the public can help them identify two men they claim broke into a number of sea containers on Feb. 1.
The force said in a news release that at about 8:25 p.m., two men entered private property in the north end and broke into a number of locked containers. They then stole various items. They arrived and left in what appeared to be a light-coloured minivan or similarly shaped vehicle, police said.
The first man appears to be white with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood. He also was wearing distinctive brown construction-style boots with a black toe guard.
The second man also appears to be white with a medium to heavy build. He has dark brown, short hair and was wearing a dark jacket and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660, ext. 6217, or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.
To provide tips anonymously call 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and ask to remain anonymous.