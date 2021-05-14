Kingston Police searching for suspects of theft

Article content

Kingston Police are searching for a man and a woman caught on camera breaking into an apartment building’s storage lockers at the end of April.

Police said in a news release that a man and a woman broke into the lockers at a downtown apartment building on April 28 between 12:10 and 1:30 a.m. The pair were captured removing video equipment and various cleaning supplies.

The man described as white, in his forties or fifties, with a shaved head and a brown goatee. He was wearing a black leather-style jacket and was smoking a cigarette.

The woman is described as being white, in her forties or fifties, with a thin-to-medium build, with blond hair. She was wearing a dark toque and dark, thick-framed glasses. She was also seen smoking a cigarette on the security video.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects is asked to contact Const. Jason Lachapelle via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.

Photo by Steph Crosier / Steph Crosier/Kingston Whig-Standard

