Kingston Police searching for teen

Steph Crosier
Apr 01, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Kingston Police are searching for Cayden Teeple, 13, who was last seen at home on March 29.
Kingston Police are searching for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

As Cayden Teeple left his home, he told his family he was going to see a friend. He told them that he would be home on Tuesday after school, be he never returned.

Teeple is described as white, five-foot-11, with a slim build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, black Adidas jogging pants with white stripes and black running shoes.

Anyone who may know where Teeple is located is asked to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660, ext. 6162, or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

Alternatively, tips can be provided by calling 613-549-4660 and asking to speak with the criminal investigations unit, or anonymous tips can be provided by calling the same number, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.

