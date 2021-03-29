Kingston Police searching for teen girl

Article content

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for Natasha Gorman, 16, who hasn’t been seen since Christmas.

Natasha Gorman had been communicating with family online but stopped about a week ago, police said.

“There are concerns for her well-being as Gorman has always maintained contact with her family,” police said. “It is believed that at this time, Gorman may be in the Brampton area, possibly in the area of Pearson Airport.”

Gorman is described as white, five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with a heavy build. She has short, dark-brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Murphy at 613-549-4660, ext. 6351, or via email at mmurphy@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively, residents may call 613-549-4660 and ask to speak with the criminal investigations unit.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.