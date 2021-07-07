Kingston Police are searching for a teen girl who hasn’t been seen since Canada Day.

Natasha Gorman, 17, was last seen on July 1 at about 4 p.m. in the area of James Street in the Inner Harbour neighbourhood. Police said her family is concerned for her welfare. They added that Gorman has been known to visit the Greater Toronto Area and may be in Mississauga, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Kingston Police searching for teen girl, 17

Gorman is white, about five-foot-six and 160 pounds. She has a medium complexion and heavy build. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown, wavy hair with grown-out blond highlights. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a multicoloured tank top and white Puma running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.