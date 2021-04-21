Article content

Kingston Police are searching for two individuals who were reported missing this month.

Kingston Police searching for teen girl, man

The first is Mya Hartwick, 14, who was last seen by family on Sunday and was last seen in Kingston near 814 Division St. on Tuesday.

She is described as being five-foot-one, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown/black hair. She was last seen wearing beige and green camo tights, red high-top runners and a black hoodie.

Police are also searching for Jay Slade, 36, who was last seen on Saturday.

Slade is described as being five-foot-10, 160 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be travelling in a black Jeep, the model unknown.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of either Hartwick or Slade is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.