Kingston Police are searching for a man they suspect of multiple thefts from an LCBO.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police said in a news release that last Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m., a man went into the liquor store and took a bottle of vodka off the shelf and hid it in his shorts. He then grabbed a second bottle, went to the cash register area and tried to pay for the second bottle. When his bank card was declined, the man left the store with the first bottle of vodka still hidden in his shorts.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Police searching for vodka thief Back to video

“Review of security footage revealed that this male had committed multiple thefts of this nature at the same location beginning on July 9, each time using a debit card that ultimately was declined,” police said.

The man is described as being white with a stocky build. At the time of the theft last Tuesday, he was wearing a light blue pinstriped button-up short sleeve shirt and blue shorts. He was also wearing a dark-coloured ball cap with sunglasses placed on the brim.

Anyone with information or who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact Const. Kelsey Collins at 613-549-4660, ext. 6428, or via email at kcollins@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.