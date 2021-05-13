Article content

Kingston Police have arrested a woman after a stabbing on Cassidy Street on Thursday morning. They had said there was a public safety concern as the woman was considered “armed and dangerous” before they took her into custody.

Police accused Laura Judge, 40, of attempting to murder a man at 37 Cassidy St. They searched for her for more than two hours as residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes and secure all doors and windows.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Police arrest woman wanted for attempted murder Back to video

Kingston Police said she was arrested at about 12:35 p.m. on a nearby property just off Montreal Street.

“There is no longer a public safety concern,” police said on Twitter. “Thanks to all those who assisted.”

Officers were initially called to the address at about 10:15 a.m. for an assault. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from “serious stab wounds,” and he was taken to hospital. Police then posted on Twitter that they were searching for Judge in connection to the stabbing.

“She fled the area on foot, is currently at large and potentially armed,” police said at about 10:45 a.m. “If seen, do not approach, and call 911 with any information.”

Police had used their canine unit to search for Judge but they were unsuccessful.

Cassidy Street is located in the Rideau Heights area. The address is a four-storey apartment building in the area near the corner of Montreal Street and John Counter Boulevard.