Kingston Pride mandates full vaccinations for September festival
Article content
Kingston Pride Inc. is mandating all attendees and participants of the 2021 festival be fully vaccinated.
“We feel strongly that requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated offers the highest level of protection for everyone and will help prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus among the 2SLGBTQIA* community, our allies and the broader population,” a statement from its board of directors said.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Kingston Pride mandates full vaccinations for September festival Back to video
Kingston Pride admits in the statement that the decision came after extensive discussion and, while it was difficult, it was necessary.
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“We recognize and respect that getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but we have made this decision with public safety in mind,” the statement said.
The Kingston Pride Festival 2021 Community Fair and Parade are being held Sept. 25-26. More information about the events and their locations will be released soon.
All attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination at the time of ticket purchase, registration and/or when they arrive at all of the Pride events.
“If possible, attendees are strongly encouraged to have received their second dose at least two weeks prior to attending any event,” the statement said. “If you are a member of a special population (as indicated by Health Canada) for whom vaccination is not an option, you will be required to submit proof of special population status in advance of an event.”
The in-person events were postponed to September this past June, when they are normally hosted. Kingston Pride said at the time that it was important to eventually celebrate in person, as 2021 marks 40 years since the Toronto Bathhouse Raids ignited a fire that still burns today in the form of Pride celebrations in communities across the country. Four gay bathhouses in Toronto were raided by police on Feb. 5, 1981, and nearly 300 men were arrested.
“It’s so important for our community to share our collective Pride and to know that, despite the difficulties we’ve all endured, we still have each other,” Ian Burns, Kingston Pride board chair, said in June. “Moving our showcase events from June to September will allow us to meet again in person in some form, and we’re all looking forward to that with great anticipation.”
The festival will also be following public health guidelines, including face coverings at all events.
“Thank you to everyone in the Pride community for your understanding, your support and your continued commitment,” the board wrote. “Please keep safe, keep calm and keep your distance. Although we have never been far apart, the board is so excited that we have the opportunity to bring the community together again.”