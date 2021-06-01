Article content

Kingston Pride will move its marquee events from June to a weekend in late September.

In a news release, organizers of Kingston Pride announced that the outdoor celebration that usually takes place in downtown Kingston during Pride month will be rescheduled to Sept. 25 and 26.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Pride moves showcase events to September Back to video

Amidst the pandemic, Kingston Pride hosted its events virtually. However, this year marks a special anniversary for 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Canada.

Forty years ago on Feb. 5, 1981, the Toronto Bathhouse Raids ignited a fire that still burns today in the form of Pride celebrations in communities across the country, the news release said. At that time, four gay bathhouses in Toronto were raided by police and nearly 300 men were arrested.

“It’s so important for our community to share our collective Pride and to know that, despite the difficulties we’ve all endured, we still have each other,” Ian Burns, Kingston Pride board chair, said. “Moving our showcase events from June to September will allow us to meet again in person in some form, and we’re all looking forward to that with great anticipation.”

Despite the time change in the events, some Pride events will still take place in June, such as the crosswalk painting in front of Kingston City Hall, and a month-long Pride transformation of the Visitor Information Centre in Confederation Park.

Planning for the events is in progress and more details can be found on the Kingston Pride Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PrideKingston) or its official website at www.kingstonpride.ca.