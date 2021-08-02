Kingston public health alerts residents to frozen mango recall

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The agency said in a news release that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a food recall warning of Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc. various frozen mangoes from the marketplace. The products include:

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is warning local mango lovers that many frozen options have been recalled due to hepatitis A contamination.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Anyone with this frozen fruit product is being asked to discard the product or return it to the store,” public health said. “It should not be eaten.

“Immunization with hepatitis A vaccine may be indicated for those over the age of six months and have eaten the product within the past 14 days.”

Public health explained that hepatitis A refers to a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms of the virus usually appear within 14 to 28 days of exposure but may take up to 50 days to appear, which means you may be infected and not have symptoms.

“KFL&A Public Health recommends receiving hepatitis A vaccination if you have consumed the product within the past 14 days,” public health said. “If were previously immunized with two doses of hepatitis A vaccine, no further immunization is needed.”

Symptoms can include fever, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, tiredness, loss of appetite, jaundice (skin and whites of eyes turn yellow) and clay- or ash-coloured bowel movements.

Health Canada said on its food recall warning page that should someone become sick, they should call their doctor immediately.

“Food contaminated with hepatitis A virus may not look or smell spoiled,” the federal agency said. “Consumption of food contaminated with this virus may cause hepatitis and produce a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection or chronic liver disease.”

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health also suggested contacting telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000, or if you have other questions, call their communicable disease line at 613-549-1232, ext. 2300, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Immunization clinics specific to the potential hepatitis A exposure have been organized by KFL&A Public Health at 221 Portsmouth Ave. on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To book an appointment call 613-549-1232, ext. 2300, and leave a voicemail message with your name, phone number and the date you consumed the product.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit public health’s website, at www.kflaph.ca/en/resource-catalogue/Hepatitis-A.aspx.