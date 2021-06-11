Kingston resident charged by OPP in Picton

Article content

A Kingston resident is facing criminal charges from Ontario Provincial Police in Picton after officers were called to a residential street for a break and enter in progress.

OPP said in a news release that they received the call to an Inkerman Avenue address on Thursday at about 3 p.m. The emergency response team and canine unit responded to the call to the abandoned residence.

When they arrived they arrested one person while another had fled the scene. OPP confirmed that the second person is still outstanding.

The OPP has charged Robyn Kennedy, 38, of Kingston, with two counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime, and theft under $5,000.

Kennedy was released from police custody but is scheduled to appear in court in Picton on July 28.

OPP investigator would like to learn any information the public may have about this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca.