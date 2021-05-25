Kingston residents urged to take part in redesigned commuter challenge

Elliot Ferguson
May 25, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  1 minute read
This year's commuter challenge is asking participants to log their recreational runs, bike rides and other active transportation activities instead of the distances commuted to and from work.
KINGSTON — With working from home a new normal for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, a city environmental agency is encouraging residents to take part in a modified commuter challenge.

This year, instead of logging distances covered to and from work between May 30 and June 5, participants are being encouraged to keep track of their recreational runs, rides, strolls and rolls.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen how important exercise and time outdoors is to our physical and mental well-being, but it’s also a great extracurricular for our environment,” Tess Wittmann, community engagement specialist at Sustainable Kingston, said.

“Activities like walking and biking are carbon neutral and an opportunity to build a deeper connection with our natural areas — making us more likely to ensure they’re well looked after.”

In 2019, the city reclaimed the top spot nationally for medium-size cities.

In 2018, after five consecutive wins for Kingston, Thunder Bay claimed the title.

Kingston reclaimed the title the following year when close to 1,600 people and 96 businesses participated. That year, Kingston had the highest percentage of commuter challenge participants and the second highest number of participants in Canada.

The 2019 commuter challenge was credited with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 19,000 kilograms during the weeklong event.

Last year, like most municipalities, Kingston did not participate in the commuter challenge. Individuals could still take part, but in 2020, fewer than 3,000 people participated compared with almost 17,500 in 2019.

Details about the event, including registration details, can be found at www.commuterchallenge.ca.

