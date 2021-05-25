Kingston residents urged to take part in redesigned commuter challenge

Article content

KINGSTON — With working from home a new normal for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, a city environmental agency is encouraging residents to take part in a modified commuter challenge.

This year, instead of logging distances covered to and from work between May 30 and June 5, participants are being encouraged to keep track of their recreational runs, rides, strolls and rolls.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen how important exercise and time outdoors is to our physical and mental well-being, but it’s also a great extracurricular for our environment,” Tess Wittmann, community engagement specialist at Sustainable Kingston, said.

“Activities like walking and biking are carbon neutral and an opportunity to build a deeper connection with our natural areas — making us more likely to ensure they’re well looked after.”

In 2019, the city reclaimed the top spot nationally for medium-size cities.