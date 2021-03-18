Kingston seeks more flexibility in grant application system

Article content

KINGSTON — City staff are seeking more freedom to be better able to respond to grant opportunities from upper-tier governments.

City council is to consider a proposal to provide staff greater delegated authority to pursue grant opportunities when they come up.

“There are a number of situations where grant applications are time sensitive, either because the timeline for submission is short or because the city was made aware of opportunities late in the process,” a report to council from Lanie Hurdle, chief administrative officer, stated. “It is critical for the city to be nimble and flexible in order to submit applications and maximize its revenue opportunities.”

Grants are not an insignificant source of funding.

Its 2021 capital budget and the 15-year capital plan contained projects worth more than $62 million. Of that amount, $24.5 million is expected to come from grants from the provincial or federal governments and other sources.