Kingston seeks nominees for civic awards

KINGSTON — The city is seeking nominees for the annual civic awards.

Nominations are open until May 13 for the First Capital Distinguished Citizen/Honourable Achievement Award and the Civic Award for Youth Volunteerism.

The award recipients are to be announced on Canada Day.

“I look forward to seeing this year’s nominees for the Civic Awards. Over the past year, we’ve seen members of the community step up in so many different ways to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release Wednesday.

“We are so fortunate that we have so many kind and generous individuals who give their time and energy to benefit others. This event is always a highlight, and I want to thank everyone in advance for nominating outstanding members of our community.”

Nominations can be submitted at the city’s website or in person at City Hall or a city recreation centre when they reopen after the current provincial shutdown.