Kingston seeks public input about second draft of zoning bylaw
Article content
KINGSTON — The second draft of the city’s new zoning bylaw is available for public scrutiny.
The public can provide input until the end of the business day on Nov. 6.
Kingston seeks public input about second draft of zoning bylaw Back to video
“This new zoning bylaw is an important document that is meant to help shape Kingston as it grows,” Paige Agnew, commissioner of community services, said.
“We ask anyone who owns a business, rents or owns a property or has plans to renovate or build something new to, please, take this opportunity to look at this document and help us get it right.”
Advertisement
Article content
The new bylaw is meant to replace the patchwork of five zoning bylaws for different areas of the city that was a leftover from amalgamation more than 20 years ago.
Three of the bylaws were written in the 1970s and the other two were written in the 1990s.
The existing zoning bylaws are also in many cases inconsistent with the city’s 2010 official plan.
The second draft of the zoning bylaw was delayed as city planning staff awaited the results of the central Kingston growth strategy, which is to be presented to planning committee next week.
Earlier this year the city released discussion papers on a series of key issues that could see either minor tweaking in the new bylaw, such as schools, employment lands and environmental protection areas, and other areas could see more significant rethinks, such as parking, complementary uses for places of worship, home-based work and types of residential uses.
The second draft of the new zoning bylaw is available for reading on the city’s website.