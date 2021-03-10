Kingston small businesses offered property tax deferral

Article content

KINGSTON — Small business owners who need it are being encouraged to apply for a property tax deferral.

The city’s small business property owner tax deferral program was first introduced last year as a way to help companies deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was extended in January to include 2021 property taxes.

“The deferral program was developed in consultation with members of the Kingston economic recovery team, and it is just one of the many ways the city is supporting our small business community during this challenging time,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release Wednesday.

The final property tax bill is usually due at the end of February but was deferred until March 31 for all property owners.

The tax deferral program is available for owners of commercial properties with an assessed value of less than $2 million, and all hotels and motels.

Applications for the deferral program are being accepted until March 22, and forms are available on the city’s website.

The city’s other COVID-19 support programs include a $1-million fund to support small businesses, artists and recreation and social service not-for-profit groups, and the second edition of the Love Kingston Marketplace downtown.