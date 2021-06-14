Kingston team among finalists in innovation challenge category

Article content

The Machine Mavericks have advanced to a group of 20 category finalists that will showcase their creations at the 2021 FIRST Global Innovation Awards.

The team is set to attend virtual workshops, showcase its solution and present to industry and judges from June 28 to 30.

The annual competition hosts a theme for teams to explore and solve real-world problems. This season, the theme revolved around helping people and communities to keep, regain or achieve optimum physical and mental health.

The Machine Mavericks’ entry for the FIRST Tech Challenge competition — one of the three categories that narrowed their entries down to 20 finalists apiece — was an invention called Aqua Cue, which is an indoor tracking technology to help swimmers with visual impairments swim laps independently.

Niall O’Driscoll, the head coach of the Machine Mavericks, said the team looked at a wide range of problems.

“The team looked at activities, disabilities and things that prevent people from participating,” he said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

“They found that visually impaired swimmers have tappers at each end of the pool, all the way up to the Paralympics. This is how swimmers know when to turn around,” O’Driscoll added.