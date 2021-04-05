Kingston to consider partnering with federal cleanup of Inner Harbour
KINGSTON — The federal government is seeking city support for a cleanup of the western shoreline of the Inner Harbour.
Parks Canada and Transport Canada have completed an assessment of the environmental condition of the harbour area and risks related to cleaning up contaminated river sediments.
The proposal to clean up 15 zones in the harbour through dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment is estimated to cost more than $71 million.
The city owns water lots in five of the areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup and those areas would account for about $10 million of the total cost.
City staff are seeking council’s direction to work with the federal ministries to come up with options to have the city’s properties included in the cleanup.
The western shore of the Inner Harbour was, for more than a century, the location of heavy industry, railway, shipping, dredging, landfilling, waste disposal and coal, timber and petroleum storage operations.
“The historical industrial sources of contamination to the Inner Harbour sediments are largely gone, but their impacts also remain within the soils, groundwater and sediments of lands and wetlands such as those like the former Davis Tannery and others along the western shore of the Inner Harbour,” a report to council from Peter Huigenbos, commissioner of business, environment and projects, stated. “With the proposed cleanup, a focus on limiting future recontamination from new or existing sources can be expected.”
A possible option for the city would be to commit money it received from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.
In 2019, the city received more than $20 million from the federal government, about half of which was to be spent on shoreline repair and strengthening.
The city had already planned “significant” work on the Inner Harbour’s shoreline, and that work could be used as an in-kind contribution toward the larger cleanup effort.
“This DMAF-related shoreline revetment work on the western shore of the Kingston Inner Harbour may satisfy some of the scope requirements of the work being proposed by Transport Canada,” Huigenbos stated. “The city also possesses lands adjacent to the proposed work areas that may be suitable for temporary equipment laydown and staging, materials storage or other uses supportive of the planned work.”
There may be other funding sources that could help cover the city’s costs, he added.
The Inner Harbour cleanup is to begin as early as 2023.