Kingston to join effort to create ride-hailing regulations
KINGSTON — The city is to begin working on rules to regulate the ride-hailing sector.
City council approved a plan that would see municipal staff draft a bylaw for council approval that would regulate companies such as Uber.
Kingston is to be joined in the effort by Loyalist Township, pending the plan’s approval by township council later this month.
The two municipalities are to work together to come up with a bylaw that would harmonize the regulations of the taxi and ride-hailing industries.
“Ride share has become the way of the world these days, but we should make sure that our citizens are as well protected if they take an Uber drive as they would be if they took a taxi ride,” Williamsville District Coun. Jim Neill said.
“Hopefully we will get that level playing field.”
That was a concept repeated several times by the chair of the Kingston Taxi Commission, the committee that regulates the taxi industry in the city and has for years tried to enact rules for the ride-hailing industry.
“The reality is that ride-share operations are going to continue to exist, they are not going to go away,” commission chair James Allan said. “We don’t want to reinvent the wheel here. We just want fairness within the industry so that the taxi people and the ride-share people are following the same set of rules.”
Draft regulations that were passed in 2016 were “shot down” because the commission’s jurisdiction over ride-hailing companies was challenged, Allan said.
Since then, seven Uber drivers have been charged with operating illegally in the city, Allan said.
Efforts to have the commission establish regulations for the ride-hailing sector have been rejected by companies, which argue they are not taxi services and should not be regulated as such.
Allan said part of the problem the commission has encountered is that it is an entity separate of city council but tasked by the municipality with regulating the taxi industry.
“We seem to be the only ones that are having some difficulty, and the difficulty has been going on for some time,” he said.
Sydenham District Coun. Peter Stroud questioned the need for the city to invest in drafting a new bylaw that he said may be ignored by ride-hailing companies.
Stroud said this was an issue for the provincial government to address and compared the situation to the city’s effort to establish rules for the short-term rental sector.
“It may be a waste of time,” he said.
In a letter submitted to the city Tuesday, however, a representative for Uber wrote that the company “strongly supports” the involvement of local municipalities.
“The process outlined in the report is aligned with processes that Uber has participated in other jurisdictions and we look forward to sharing more about our service in the weeks and months to come,” Jake Brockton of Uber wrote.
Brockton wrote that the plan as outlined would create clear roles and responsibilities for the commission and the companies, creates stronger accountability and allow ride-hailing companies to operate.