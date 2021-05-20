





Share this Story: Kingston to look for long-term care opportunities

Kingston to look for long-term care opportunities Photo by Elliot Ferguson / Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard

Article content KINGSTON — City staff are to look at government-owned properties across the city that could be used as long-term care facilities. City council voted unanimously Tuesday night to have staff review sites owned by federal, provincial and municipal governments. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston to look for long-term care opportunities Back to video Among those properties could be buildings that could be candidates for conversion to a municipally owned long-term care facility. “The real reason behind this motion has a lot to do, of course, with the quality of long-term care,” Kingscourt-Rideau District Coun. Mary Rita Holland, who wrote the motion, said. “Not only has it, by far, been the preference of most residents to be able to access long-term care in a public facility, (but) the quality, the staffing ratio, overall satisfaction, the overall health outcomes and, as we saw through the pandemic, one’s ability to survive seems to be very well understood to be better in the public sector.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Holland’s motion, approved unanimously despite some councillors’ reservations, also asked staff to compile cost estimates for the construction and operation of a new long-term care facility. Holland said she was interested in avoiding a repeat of the 1990s when the provincial government allowed large corporations to invest in long-term care. At that time, Holland said, most municipalities were not in a position to put up the money needed to create and operate new long- term care beds. The city is currently in the midst of a review of properties that could be candidates for conversion to affordable housing, chief administrative officer Lanie Hurdle explained, so the report should not take a lot to compile. “That information is fairly readily available to us and shouldn’t require a significant amount of work,” Hurdle said. Despite the relative ease of having the report completed before the end of the year, some councillors expressed concern about how Holland’s motion characterized privately owned-and-operated long-term care facilities. The motion referred to higher staff-to-resident ratios and lack of infrastructure investment in many privately owned long-term care residences. Loyalist-Cataraqui District. Coun. Simon Chapelle questioned the “tone” of the motion, and Mayor Bryan Paterson said he had concerns with “broad brush comments” about privately owned long-term care facilities. “I am actually very hesitant about another municipally run long-term care home,” Paterson said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The final report from Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission, released at the end of last month, criticized the province’s nursing home sector, stating that lessons learned during the SARS outbreak in 2003 were not put into action. “Many of the challenges that had festered in the long-term care sector for decades — chronic underfunding, severe staffing shortages, outdated infrastructure and poor oversight — contributed to deadly consequences for Ontario’s most vulnerable citizens during the pandemic,” the commissioners wrote. Nearly 4,000 long-term care residents and 11 staff have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit last March. Holland’s motion stated that 80 per cent of those fatalities occurred in privately operated long-term care facilities. Poor facility design and resident overcrowding heightened sickness and death in the nursing homes, the commission found. A severe staffing shortage and a workforce poorly trained in infection control measures compounded the situation, it said. Matthew Gventer and Julia Lynch of the Kingston Health Coalition told city council that the public sector long-term care facilities performed better than for-profit facilities during the pandemic. The results showed the need for more public investment, they said. “In this pandemic, Ontario had one of the worst-performing long-term care systems in the world,” Gventer said. “We need cities to be there to counterbalance the for-profiteers.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by Elliot Ferguson / Elliot Ferguson/Kingston Whig-St In a briefing on the commission report to Frontenac County council on Wednesday morning, Susan Brant, the administrator of Fairmount Home, which is partly funded by the city, said the future of long-term care in Ontario will see greater demand, and the residents will have increasingly complex health-care conditions that current provincial funding cannot cover. “Demand for long-term care in an aging population is putting pressure on an already overloaded long-term care system,” Brant said. “The staffing shortages are not new, the excessive workloads, we have high turnover rates and the reliance on part-time workers.” Despite the challenges, Brant said Fairmont Home weathered the pandemic well so far, although it lost about 40 staff members when the government passed legislation prohibiting employees from working at more than one long-term care home at a time.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston