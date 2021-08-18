KINGSTON – City council is to seek a ministerial zoning order to help lure a business to a new west end business park.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a special meeting Wednesday night, city council voted to prepare a zoning bylaw for a site in the Clogg’s Road business park and have the provincial government to issue a ministerial zoning order to make it happen quickly.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston to seek ministerial zoning order in effort to land business Back to video

“This business park is exactly where new businesses like this should fit,” said Mayor Bryan Paterson. “The challenge is this business is on a very tight timeline.”

Council did not identify the business.

A ministerial zoning order, allowed under the planning act, allows the provincial government to override municipal council decisions on development.

The orders have been controversial because they do not need municipal support to be enacted.

In this case, it is city council that is to ask the provincial government for an order to fastback zoning.

If the provincial government agrees with the city’s request it would be the first time such an order would be used in Kingston.

“If we needed to follow the whole zoning process under the planning act we would not be able to meet the timelines that this particular business has established,” said chief administrative officer Lanie Hurdle. “We are also aware they have other options in other communities that could probably move at a faster pace.”

Hurdle said there are no other city-owned parcels of land large enough to accommodate the business and any privately owned land would need to go through a full zoning review.

The 47-hectare Clogg’s Road business park, split between two parcels between Highway 401 and the Collins Creek wetland to the north and Creekford Road, is already zoned for industrial use.

City staff said the business operations are entirely indoors and there would be minimal risk of contamination to the surrounding environment.

Paterson said the situation was “exceptional circumstance” and council’s request for the ministerial zoning order does not set a precedent.

Council voted 9-0 in favour of having staff draft the zoning bylaw and asking the provincial government to approve it.

The councillor for the area, Loyalist-Cataraqui Dist. Coun. Simon Chapelle, said opposes ministerial zoning orders but would make an exception in this case.