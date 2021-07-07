KINGSTON — The city is embarking on a hiring spree for bus drivers as Kingston Transit looks to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is looking to hire up to 30 bus drivers as part of transit’s return to pre-COVID-19 service levels.

Kingston Transit plans hiring spree

“It’s no secret that COVID-19 had a major impact on our transit service,” Jeremy DaCosta, director of Kingston Transit, said in a news release on Tuesday morning. “We need to hire more bus operators who can help us rebuild our transit service and keep Kingston moving.”

Bus driver positions include a starting wage of almost $25 an hour, plus benefits and pension. The pay increases to more than $30 an hour within three years.

Applicants need to have a G licence and no demerit points and don’t need any experience driving large vehicles. The city will pay for trainees to upgrade their G licence to a CZ licence.

“We are excited to welcome new operators and encourage anyone with interest to apply,” DaCosta said. “Remember — no previous experience driving a large vehicle is required!”

Since 2017, buoyed by the successful addition of express routes, the transit service had reached six million annual riders.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, the city suspended fares on transit buses, reinstating them at the end of August.

The city is still planning to begin adding electric buses to the fleet, but the loss of fare revenue for 2020 was estimated at more than $5 million.

The federal and provincial governments have provided millions of dollars in support for the city’s transit system.

Kingston Transit’s rebuilding plans are expected to include changes to commuter and travel habits.

Information about the hirings can be found at Kingston Transit’s and the city’s websites.