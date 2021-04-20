Kingston Transit's student bus pass program receives top marks

Article content

KINGSTON — A Kingston Transit initiative that provides free bus passes to high school students is among the top 50 environmental sustainability projects in Canada.

The program, started around 2016, was named to the Clean 50 list of environmental projects.

The program is credited with increasing high school bus ridership from 28,000 to close to 600,000, which, prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, accounted for about 10 per cent of Kingston Transit passengers.

In addition to receiving a free bus pass, high school pupils are taught how to use the city’s transit system. Each September, a city bus visits local high schools and Grade 9 pupils are oriented about how to use it.

The student bus pass program was praised for its success in instilling a culture of transit use in new generations.

“These sometimes seemingly obvious solutions are driven by out-of-the-box thinkers — and can scale anywhere,” Clean50 executive director Gavin Pitchford said. “Their potential impact is huge. And it’s why we focus on amplifying the great work these organizations are doing.”

It was also credited for demystifying the transit system for many youths who, without it, would not get on the bus.