Kingston woman charged following OPP, SIU investigation
A Kingston woman is facing a number of criminal charges from Ontario Provincial Police after a police chase and horrific collision.
The crash was so serious and the woman’s injuries so severe that the Special Investigations Unit was forced to investigate the OPP’s actions. It ultimately cleared the OPP of any wrongdoing after a four-month-long investigation.
Kingston woman charged following OPP, SIU investigation
After their own lengthy investigation, on Monday the OPP arrested and charged Lindsay Arthur, 31, of Kingston with dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, flight from police, impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.
None of the charges have been proven in a court of law and Arthur is not in custody. Her next appearance is Aug. 26, in Kingston.
Details of the alleged incident have been revealed in news releases from the OPP and the SIU’s final report of its investigation.
The incident started on Oct. 25, 2020, just before midnight when an officer on patrol was approached from behind by a black Honda Civic being driven east at 140 km/h on Highway 401. The officer saw that the vehicle was straddling the shoulder and left lane. As the vehicle passed, the officer tried to pull it over near Highway 15.
The SIU report stated that it appeared the driver didn’t know what the officer wanted her to do, so he pulled alongside her and pointed to the shoulder, motioning for her to pull over. Instead, she accelerated away from the officer. The officer followed as the woman exited the highway at Highway 15 and headed south.
The officer followed, but the woman was driving so fast that the decision was made to stop the pursuit as it was becoming too dangerous, the SIU reported.
The SIU report states that during this time, the woman’s husband had called the police to report that his wife was driving impaired. She had already been in a collision at their home and she’d left believing she’d left her phone somewhere.
The initial officer continued south then turned around at Innovation Drive. As he headed north, he found the woman in her vehicle parked in the middle of the road. When he approached the vehicle on foot, the woman sped off, the SIU said.
Another OPP officer became involved and two tried to conduct a “tandem stop,” where one was in front of the woman and the other was behind her, the SIU report said. The woman slowed her vehicle at first, but then sped forward, striking one of the cruisers, SIU said.
She then ramped back onto Highway 401, but as she did, she lost control and struck a rock cut.
“The complainant had accelerated westbound on Highway 401 at breakneck speeds,” the SIU wrote in their report. “Five seconds prior to the collision, data downloaded from her vehicle had her travelling upwards of 200 km/h. She had failed to negotiate the off-ramp at Battersea Road (Montreal Street) and crashed into a rock cutout.”
The woman suffered a fractured right scapular and broken left leg, the SIU report states.
