Kingston's climate change efforts win provincial award

KINGSTON — The city’s efforts to combat climate change were recognized with a provincial award.

Ontario Nature named the city this year’s winner of the Lee Symmes Municipal Award at an online ceremony on Sunday.

“One of Kingston city council’s priorities is to demonstrate leadership on climate action. It’s an honour to be recognized with an award that acknowledges the work we’ve done to date to protect the environment,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release on Monday morning. “A big thank you to the community, my council colleagues and city staff for your tireless commitment to advancing our climate goals and initiatives in Kingston.”

The city was recognized for its climate change policies and programs, including the 2019 declaration of a climate emergency, its use of nature-based solutions and climate change mitigation measures.

“I am proud of the City of Kingston’s accomplishments as a municipal leader in developing solutions to our climate and environmental challenges,” longtime Nature Ontario member Susan Irving, who nominated the city for the award, said.

“It was my hope to show the city my appreciation for the strides for nature that they have undertaken,” Irving added. “In showing my pride in their accomplishments, it is my hope that the recognition by Ontario Nature might energize them to double down in their role as inspiration, guide and mentor for other municipalities.”

The city is to publish a draft of its climate leadership plan and collect public feedback about it later this year.