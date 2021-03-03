Kingston's homeless hub receives city funding to the end of 2021
KINGSTON — Montreal Street could be the long-term location for the city’s new homeless centre only because of a lack of workable alternatives.
City council approved a plan to spend more than $1.5 million to fund the Integrated Care Hub until the end of the year.
Kingston's homeless hub receives city funding to the end of 2021
The facility’s future after the end of 2021 likely depends on financial support from the provincial government.
The city’s top staff acknowledged that the Montreal Street location, while not perfect, is the best of the potential locations available.
“I do not honestly believe there is a perfect location in the city, and if somebody knows where that is, I’d be happy to hear about it,” chief administrative officer Lanie Hurdle told council Tuesday night.
According to a report to council, the city considered other locations across the municipality for a permanent site for the hub, but none met the requirements as well as the current site.
“It is a challenging situation because we understand that there are so many elements at play here in terms of residential, schools,” Hurdle added. “Not necessarily in the current neighbourhood but any neighbourhood where it may be located, and it has to have access to transit.”
Ongoing financial support for the hub was among thecity’s priorities it submitted to the provincial government last month ahead of the upcoming 2021 budget.
The city is in the process of setting up security patrols in the neighbourhood around the hub and has added lighting and privacy fencing to improve safety in the area.
Hurdle said the city’s spending on the Montreal Street site has gone to operations and not capital.
But there is a limit to how much the city can spend on the hub as many of the services the facility provides have significant health-care components.
“We are looking obviously on trying to secure additional funding,” she said. “The city on its own cannot support the service on an ongoing basis.”