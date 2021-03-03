Kingston's homeless hub receives city funding to the end of 2021

Article content

KINGSTON — Montreal Street could be the long-term location for the city’s new homeless centre only because of a lack of workable alternatives.

City council approved a plan to spend more than $1.5 million to fund the Integrated Care Hub until the end of the year.

The facility’s future after the end of 2021 likely depends on financial support from the provincial government.

The city’s top staff acknowledged that the Montreal Street location, while not perfect, is the best of the potential locations available.

“I do not honestly believe there is a perfect location in the city, and if somebody knows where that is, I’d be happy to hear about it,” chief administrative officer Lanie Hurdle told council Tuesday night.

According to a report to council, the city considered other locations across the municipality for a permanent site for the hub, but none met the requirements as well as the current site.