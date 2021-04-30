Kingston's new zoning bylaw enters final development phase

Article content

KINGSTON — The public and the city’s planning committee took a look at the long-awaited revamp of the zoning bylaw on Thursday night.

City staff have been working on a new zoning bylaw since 2011, and the project is now in its third and final phase.

The city’s planning committee hosted the first of four planned public meetings about the new zoning bylaw before it comes before council for consideration in early 2022.

Two of those meetings are to occur prior to the release of the second draft of the document, along with needed changes to the official plan, in the summer.

The public meetings are legal requirements and are meant to allow the public to provide input to the development of the draft bylaw.

The new zoning bylaw is meant to replace the current five bylaws that govern different areas of the city.

“These bylaws are the legacies of the former townships and predate amalgamation,” Laura Flaherty, the zoning bylaw project manager, explained at a technical briefing for the media ahead of Thursday evening’s committee meeting.

Three of the bylaws were written in the 1970s and the other two were written in the 1990s.

“The patchwork of zoning that applies across the city is inconsistent, with different rules applied to different areas,” Flaherty said.