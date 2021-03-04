Article content

KINGSTON — An annual event aimed at teaching people about about seeds, gardening and seed-saving is moving online this year.

The Kingston Area Seed System Initiative’s Seedy Saturday is to be held online each Saturday in March.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston's Seedy Saturday goes online all March long Back to video

Last year’s event, set for March 14, had to be cancelled because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the online events are to begin at 1 p.m. on March 6, 13, 20 and 27.

“We want you to tell us about the seeds that you have to share and connect with those who have seeds they want to obtain,” Cathy Christie, one of the organizers, said.

“After the virtual seed swap, you can move to different breakout rooms to talk with people who have seeds that you would like to grow so that you can make arrangements for physically distanced drop-offs or pickups.”

There is also to be a breakout room with activities, stories and songs for children to learn about seeds and gardening.

In addition to trading seeds, the seed initiative has available open-pollinated seeds available in exchange for a donation.

Since beginning in 2008, Seedy Saturday has steadily grown and in 2019 attracted about 400 people.

For more information and to register visit www.seedsgrowfood.org.