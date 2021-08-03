Kingston's Summer Olympics journeys come to an end

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Annie Foreman-Mackey will be returning from her first Games after her Canadian squad finished fourth in the team pursuit competition early Tuesday morning.

Foreman-Mackey and teammates Allison Beveridge, Georgia Simmerling and Ariane Bonhomme set a personal best time (four minutes 9.249 seconds) in Canada’s heat win over France to move on to the bronze medal race against the United States.

While it was close for most of the 4,000-metre race for the bronze, the United States pulled ahead in the end, finishing at 4:08.040 to beat Canada’s 4:10.552. Canada’s time was actually third best in the medal races, as Great Britain posted a 4:10.607 in losing the gold medal final to Germany, which won with a world record of 4:04.242.

“To be able to come back from qualifying in last to riding for a bronze medal was pretty special,” Bonhomme said in a news release. “A few years ago, we said that we wanted to ride a 4:09 at the Olympics and, to be honest, after the qualifying run, I didn’t know if we could do it. To be able to regroup after a bad performance and to go out there and do the time that we set out to do, it’s very special.”