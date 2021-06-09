Kingston's work on Macdonald legacy continues, city says

Article content

KINGSTON – The city continues its work with Indigenous communities about how best to address the history of Sir John A. Macdonald, the city’s mayor said in a statement Wednesday.

In the wake of the discovery two weeks ago of the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., and with statues of Macdonald and other historical figures connected to the residential school system being removed elsewhere, Mayor Bryan Paterson reminded city residents of the reconciliation work already underway.

“This is an important community conversation. I can assure you that staff, councillors, and myself are listening to all of your comments and feedback and we’re committed to working with Kingstonians to find the best path forward,” Paterson said in a statement.

“We know that community members are re-examining what that path forward looks like since we learned that 215 children have been found in unmarked graves near Kamloops, B.C. and all of us as Canadians must learn more and seek truth as a commitment to reconciliation.”