Kingston's Zachary Typhair running for vice-president of Green party's federal council
Zachary Typhair, 21, of Kingston is running for the currently vacant vice-president (English) position on the federal council of the Green Party of Canada, with his sights set on strengthening the Electoral District Associations, building a stronger connection with local communities and amplifying the younger generation’s voice.
“I decided to run because the party’s experiencing a lot of problems right now and I feel like bringing a new and useful presence on council will help drive the party to go back to our original grassroots,” Typhair, who is the youngest candidate for the position, said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.
Typhair added that after serving as the CEO of the Electoral District Association for Kingston and the Islands for eight months, he recognizes the support that is “locked in EDAs.”
During the interview, Typhair touched on what he believes is a current lack of presence from the head office of the Green party amidst party leader Annamie Paul’s situation. He hopes to build up and support the party’s EDA and strengthen internal elections.
Paul was under fire for her defence of former adviser Noah Zatzman, who called out party members who criticized Paul’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Middle East calling for a de-escalation of violence. On July 20, the Green party will pursue a vote of non-confidence against its leader.
“I truly believe we need a leadership review,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you agree with Annamie Paul or not, we can’t expect the public to vote for her when she can’t even get the membership behind her.
“We need a new council — a council that holds more transparency and integrity when it comes to dealing with controversial events.”
Despite only being in his early 20s, Typhair said he believes he can connect with the community by representing the younger voices.
“To me, we can’t expect older generation to speak for the youth. Having a younger person on council would strengthen our party’s stance on what were committed to,” he said. “A lot of parties talk a big game when it comes to dealing with the younger generation but do not put them in positions of power to make the change that they (youth) want to see.”
Typhair worked on Bridget Doherty’s and Robert Kiley’s city council campaigns in 2018. During the provincial election, he also served as the Green Party of Ontario youth representative on Kiley’s campaign.
When asked what made him decide to get involved with politics, Typhair shared his passion to reverse climate change.
“I remember sitting and listening to my teachers telling me that climate change is wrong, it wasn’t real. So, to me, it just always reinforced that the government was missing in action where they needed to be,” he explained.
“We’re dealing with an affordability crisis, and it seems every four years we hit the same promises and then they’re broken. My passion has come from helping people and making Canada, Kingston and Ontario, a more affordable, healthier and cleaner place.”