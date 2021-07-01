Kingston's Zachary Typhair running for vice-president of Green party's federal council

Zachary Typhair, 21, of Kingston is running for the currently vacant vice-president (English) position on the federal council of the Green Party of Canada, with his sights set on strengthening the Electoral District Associations, building a stronger connection with local communities and amplifying the younger generation’s voice.

“I decided to run because the party’s experiencing a lot of problems right now and I feel like bringing a new and useful presence on council will help drive the party to go back to our original grassroots,” Typhair, who is the youngest candidate for the position, said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

Typhair added that after serving as the CEO of the Electoral District Association for Kingston and the Islands for eight months, he recognizes the support that is “locked in EDAs.”

During the interview, Typhair touched on what he believes is a current lack of presence from the head office of the Green party amidst party leader Annamie Paul’s situation. He hopes to build up and support the party’s EDA and strengthen internal elections.

Paul was under fire for her defence of former adviser Noah Zatzman, who called out party members who criticized Paul’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Middle East calling for a de-escalation of violence. On July 20, the Green party will pursue a vote of non-confidence against its leader.

“I truly believe we need a leadership review,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you agree with Annamie Paul or not, we can’t expect the public to vote for her when she can’t even get the membership behind her.

“We need a new council — a council that holds more transparency and integrity when it comes to dealing with controversial events.”

Despite only being in his early 20s, Typhair said he believes he can connect with the community by representing the younger voices.