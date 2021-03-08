Kittens up for adoption at first Napanee event of the year

There was a patient, socially distanced lineup of people who signed in at Paulmac’s Pets in Napanee on Sunday morning to adopt kittens.

The store hosted its first Napanee Community Kitten Rescue adoption event of 2021 over the weekend, adopting out 20 kittens.

The organization has another 40 in foster homes, many of which will be up for adoption soon.

“They range in age,” Nancy Clark, founder and president for the rescue group, said during the adoption event. “We have some tiny ones, some moms, some adult ferals that are just now adoptable. They’ll all be coming up for adoption in the next couple of months.”

The Napanee Community Kitten Rescue performs a trap, neuter and release program in the Napanee region and collects feral kittens to offer for adoption to good homes.

While winter has been slow, “kitten season” will soon be underway as feral cat populations begin to reproduce in the warmer months.