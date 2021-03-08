Kittens up for adoption at first Napanee event of the year
Article content
There was a patient, socially distanced lineup of people who signed in at Paulmac’s Pets in Napanee on Sunday morning to adopt kittens.
The store hosted its first Napanee Community Kitten Rescue adoption event of 2021 over the weekend, adopting out 20 kittens.
Kittens up for adoption at first Napanee event of the year Back to video
The organization has another 40 in foster homes, many of which will be up for adoption soon.
“They range in age,” Nancy Clark, founder and president for the rescue group, said during the adoption event. “We have some tiny ones, some moms, some adult ferals that are just now adoptable. They’ll all be coming up for adoption in the next couple of months.”
The Napanee Community Kitten Rescue performs a trap, neuter and release program in the Napanee region and collects feral kittens to offer for adoption to good homes.
While winter has been slow, “kitten season” will soon be underway as feral cat populations begin to reproduce in the warmer months.
Advertisement
Article content
“There’s been less coming in in the last month or so, but we know it’s coming,” she said.
The pandemic has limited many animal charity operations, making everyday logistics such as meeting potential adopters and holding adoption events challenging.
“We have only been able to have four or five (adoption events) over the last year, because everything was shut down,” Clark said. “And we don’t like putting our foster homes at risk. … If we do any adoptions we’ve done them neutrally or virtually. It’s made it much different.”
For more information about the Napanee Community Kitten Rescue, visit www.napaneecommunitykittenrescue.ca.
mbalogh@postmedia.com