Land Conservancy for KFLA receives 88-hectare land donation

PARHAM — A land donation in Central Frontenac Township has almost doubled the size of an existing nature reserve.

The donation from Michael and Susan Rehner included 88 hectares adjacent to the Land Conservancy for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington’s Fourth Lake Nature Reserve. With the addition of the Rehner land, the reserve is now 169 hectares.

“Over the years we have watched with great regret Ontario woodlands, wetlands and natural areas replaced by residential and commercial developments, with the consequent loss of habitat and biodiversity,” Susan Rehner said in a news release Friday. “The need for large natural areas set aside for nature, especially ones that can be linked, is critical.”

The property includes significant wetlands and surface waters and extensive areas of diverse forest cover.

More than 250 species have been seen on the land, said Thom Snowman, a director with the Land Conservancy for KFL&A.

“The donation is a wonderful addition that supports our long-term land protection objectives,” Snowman said.

The donation was made possible through the support of the provincial government and the Ontario Land Trust Alliance, through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership, which is providing $50 million over four years to support conservation efforts.

The Land Conservancy for KFL&A currently protects 12 properties totalling 400 hectares of land conserved for nature.