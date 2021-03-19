Land O’Lakes Public School closes for two weeks after new positive COVID case
With the report of another student at Land O’Lakes Public School testing positive for COVID-19, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has directed the entire school to close for two weeks.
The new case brings the current number of positive cases at the school to three.
The school, located in Mountain Grove, north of Parham, will remain closed until Tuesday, April 6. Students will shift to remote learning this coming Monday. The school will be in touch regarding the distribution of devices where required.
“All students who attend Land O’Lakes Public School, all riders of Bus 583, and all staff who worked at Land O’Lakes Public School any time from March 8 to March 19 and their household contacts must self-isolate until they hear otherwise,” the Limestone District School Board stated in a news release on Friday afternoon. “This includes all families of staff and students who are already isolating. Families will receive more information in the coming days with additional public health guidance.”
Public health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school following the identification of a second positive case on March 16. The first case was identified in a staff member one day earlier.
As per Ontario Ministry of Health and Ontario Ministry of Education guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a school once it has been determined that two individuals have tested positive with an epidemiological link (e.g., these students/staff could have become infected with COVID-19 at school, either from each other or a common source).
The school and board are working with public health to identify cohorts of students, staff and others who may have been in close contact with the COVID-19-positive people at school. Not all students or staff will be affected by a positive case.
This brings the current number of active cases in the Limestone board to seven.