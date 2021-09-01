Leave firewood at home to slow ash borer spread, Nature Conservancy says

“Although the emerald ash borer does not usually fly far on its own, flying approximately 10 kilometres at most, it will hide in firewood, logs, branches, nursery stock, chips or other ash wood and can come along for a ride if it’s being transported,” Dan Kraus, senior conservation biologist with NCC, said.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada, the country’s largest not-for-profit land conservation organization, said using only local firewood is something everyone can do to limit the insect’s spread.

KINGSTON — Campers and vacationers are being asked to avoid carrying firewood long distances on their end-of-summer trips to limit the spread of the emerald ash borer.

“Emerald ash borer can limit your ability to enjoy the environment around you and decrease property values,” Kraus added. “Many municipalities have been forced to spend significant dollars to remove and replace ash trees. The broader cost to our forested areas and the species they support may be immeasurable.”

Since first being detected in the Windsor area almost 20 years ago, the emerald ash borer has destroyed millions of ash trees in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and 35 U.S. states. It is the most destructive and costly invasive species to hit North American forests.

Municipalities, including Kingston, have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to monitor for the insect’s spread and remove ash trees or replace them with species more resistant to the bug.

Some ash trees have been treated with a chemical to make them better able to survive an infestation.

An emerald ash borer lays its eggs in clusters on the bark of ash trees. About 10 days after the eggs are laid,larvae emerge and burrow their way beneath the bark, leaving distinctive S-shaped tunnels on the surface of the wood.

These tunnels are visible when the tree’s bark cracks and splits as the infestation grows worse. Larvae become adult beetles that chew their way through the bark, leaving “D-shaped” exit holes.

The larvae feed on the inner bark, interrupting the flow of water and nutrients.

An infected tree can die within 10 years.