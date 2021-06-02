Less, not more, is the key to Kingston's 'progressive' parking plan

KINGSTON — The city’s “parking problem” is not a lack of parking spaces, it’s because there are too many, according to a long-awaited discussion paper from senior municipal staff.

The report, titled “The Power of Parking: A New Parking Paradigm for Kingston?” by Paige Agnew, the commissioner of community services, and Brent Toderian, an urban design consultant, is part of the city’s redesign of its zoning bylaw.

“We need this candid, new conversation across our city about the critical role that parking plays, and more specifically our parking regulations play, in the success or failure of our vital public interest goals,” Agnew said in a news release announcing the report. “The goal is to change the way everyone looks at parking in our city.”

The 152-page report doesn’t make any recommendation or reach any conclusions, but it makes it plain that the “true cost” of parking is something the city doesn’t want to pay in the coming years, at least not if it wants to meet many of its other strategic priorities.