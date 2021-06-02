Less, not more, is the key to Kingston's 'progressive' parking plan
KINGSTON — The city’s “parking problem” is not a lack of parking spaces, it’s because there are too many, according to a long-awaited discussion paper from senior municipal staff.
The report, titled “The Power of Parking: A New Parking Paradigm for Kingston?” by Paige Agnew, the commissioner of community services, and Brent Toderian, an urban design consultant, is part of the city’s redesign of its zoning bylaw.
“We need this candid, new conversation across our city about the critical role that parking plays, and more specifically our parking regulations play, in the success or failure of our vital public interest goals,” Agnew said in a news release announcing the report. “The goal is to change the way everyone looks at parking in our city.”
The 152-page report doesn’t make any recommendation or reach any conclusions, but it makes it plain that the “true cost” of parking is something the city doesn’t want to pay in the coming years, at least not if it wants to meet many of its other strategic priorities.
The report also outlines “favoured options” for many key subjects, such as reducing the amount of parking required for developments or eliminating them altogether for affordable housing or heritage building redevelopments.
“Almost every good or great place in any city, including in Kingston, is inevitably said to have a ‘parking problem.’ Usually what’s meant by that is the suggestion that there isn’t enough parking,” the report states on the first page.
“And yet, increasingly in recent years, successful and responsible cities have come to understand that the constant effort to solve that perceived ‘not enough parking problem’ comes with very big costs and consequences, and often makes those good or great places a lot less successful in the trying.”
The requirement for adequate parking, the report states, is often the deciding factor in the success of developments and can often detract from other municipal goals, including combating climate change and helping the city meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.
The demand for parking, and the use of personal vehicles, makes it more difficult to create more affordable housing and promote alternative transportation modes, such as public and active transportation, the report stated.
The new parking policy, which is still to be considered by a city committee before going before council early next year, would be used by the city to compel people to travel by other means.
“By making necessary investments and improvements in transit and active transportation connectivity and infrastructure, the city has set the stage to implement further improvements in parking policy, especially within the private realm, to shift the transportation focus from the private automobile to alternative modes of transportation, with viable, convenient and attractive alternates,” the report stated.
City staff have been working on a new zoning bylaw since 2011, and the project is now in its third and final phase.
In addition to creating a single zoning bylaw for the entire city, the new document is expected to provide major rethinks for some subjects, including parking, complementary uses for places of worship, home-based work and types of residential uses.
Other areas, such as schools, employment lands and environmental protection areas, are expected to receive minor tweaks.