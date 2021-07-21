Library film shorts feature Frontenac County 'Makers'
Article content
Sven Schlegel is the founder of Mariclaro sustainable designs and will be featured in the new Meet Our Makers series presented by Kingston Frontenac Public Library.
Advertisement
Article content
Since beginning as a small recycling project in 2008, Mariclaro has become successful in its brand and collaboration. It has made merchandise for Mercedes-Benz, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines and TedX Talks. Mariclaro also received the Globe Award for Environmental Excellence for best green Canadian product in 2011.
Library film shorts feature Frontenac County 'Makers' Back to video
Beginning Thursday, the library will be highlighting Frontenac County-based “Makers” such as Schlegel on its YouTube channel.
According to a news release, the library has partnered with Frontenac Business Services and Suzy Lamont Photography to create six short films that will be released weekly as part of the forthcoming series.
“For over 17 years, Suzy has built her career out of cultivating vivid photos that incite connection and spark dialogue,” the news release said. “Together with her team, she has introduced video production to her already well-established business, which viewers will enjoy through the Meet Our Makers series.”
The other Makers featured in the series range from musicians to farmers, all of whom are local to Frontenac County and doing their part to improve their respective communities.
“It was facilitated by the (Community Futures Development Corporation). I got approached, and I participated,” Schlegel said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. “(Mariclaro) are one of the makers in the county, so I guess it made sense to involve us.”
Schlegel knows how positive attention benefits Mariclaro, which creates and sells items including purses, totes, shoulder bags, duffel bags and backpacks. He spoke graciously about being featured in the series.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s always good to get recognition,” he said. “(This series) will obviously contribute to being more recognized in the area. That is the positive effect of it.”
Schlegel hopes this continues an upward trend for his business after the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced its sales and limited in-person interaction.
“There was obviously a big dip when this all came out,” Schlegel explained. “We are down in our sales, and we couldn’t participate in direct shows which contribute a significant part of our revenue. So, basically, we had to switch completely to online. We could compensate for our direct sales a little bit with the online stuff, but not completely.”
However, Schlegel is proud of his team for flexibly working through the pandemic and their continued ability to sell high-quality products.
“We scaled back in our production efforts. Therefore, our overheard was lower,” he said. “I assume that a lot of people with fixed supply chains got hit hard.”
Viewers of the Meet Our Makers series will see that Mariclaro remains a thriving business producing inspired accessories. Schlegel and his team have turned old car interiors and aviation materials into beautiful products for the company’s recent collections.
“The idea (for Mariclaro) originated from creating consumer goods out of garbage that breaks the perception of recycling as something low quality,” Schlegel said.
Schlegel is optimistic that the attention earned through the Meet Our Makers series, combined with community reopening, will lead to positive experiences later this year.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’re doing a couple of shows again toward the end of the year,” he said. “I built a new studio that I hope (brings in) more visitors, like local visitors.”
Also included in the series are musician Hugh Christopher Brown of Wolfe Island Records; Stefan Duerst, a sculptor and studio owner in Godfrey; Debbie and Dave Fitzerman of David & Sons Fine Condiments of Perth Road; Tammy Watson of Trillium and Maple Woods Handywoman Services in North Frontenac; and Sarah Winney of Rise Farm in Central Frontenac.
Tune in to the Meet Our Makers series on the library’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/KingstonFrontenacPublicLibrary.