Loaded handgun and drugs found during arrest on Tuesday

Aug 19, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Kingston Police seized a loaded firearm and drugs found in the possession of two locals during an arrest on Tuesday.
Kingston Police seized a loaded firearm, cash and drugs after taking a local man and woman into custody on Tuesday.

While searching for a local male, in relation to multiple firearms-related offences, Kingston Police street crime officers located the male accused with a female in the area of Bath Road and Concession Street in the city.

Once in custody, police found they were in possession of a loaded handgun, a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, a large amount of fentanyl and Canadian currency.

Both were charged jointly with multiple firearms and drug trafficking offences and were transported to police headquarters. Justin Thompson, 26, and Sarah Lovelace, 30, were held pending a bail hearing the following day.

