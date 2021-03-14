Loaded handguns seized, dozens of charges laid during Loyalist Township 401 traffic stop

Article content

Two loaded handguns were seized and two people face dozens of charges after a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township on Sunday.

Two people from Quebec are in custody awaiting a bail hearing after an SUV was stopped by Ontario Provincial Police shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. The SUV was caught speeding on the highway, and the license plates on the vehicle were found to have been stolen from a similar type of vehicle, a news release from the OPP on Sunday night stated.

A 24 year-old from Lasalle, Quebec and a 28 year-old from the St Clair, Quebec were arrested at the scene.

They are both facing 26 Criminal Code charges each, including: four counts of carrying a concealed weapon or ammunition; four counts of possession of prohibited weapons or ammunition; two counts of possession of ammunition or firearms contrary to a prohibition order; two counts of possession of, or knowledge of, a firearm with the serial number tampered with; two counts of possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; two counts of possession of a weapon; two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition; two counts of being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm; two counts of knowledge of possession of a firearm; tampering with the serial number of a firearm; and possession of property obtained by crime.