Loaded handguns seized, dozens of charges laid during Loyalist Township 401 traffic stop
Two loaded handguns were seized and two people face dozens of charges after a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township on Sunday.
Two people from Quebec are in custody awaiting a bail hearing after an SUV was stopped by Ontario Provincial Police shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. The SUV was caught speeding on the highway, and the license plates on the vehicle were found to have been stolen from a similar type of vehicle, a news release from the OPP on Sunday night stated.
A 24 year-old from Lasalle, Quebec and a 28 year-old from the St Clair, Quebec were arrested at the scene.
They are both facing 26 Criminal Code charges each, including: four counts of carrying a concealed weapon or ammunition; four counts of possession of prohibited weapons or ammunition; two counts of possession of ammunition or firearms contrary to a prohibition order; two counts of possession of, or knowledge of, a firearm with the serial number tampered with; two counts of possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; two counts of possession of a weapon; two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition; two counts of being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm; two counts of knowledge of possession of a firearm; tampering with the serial number of a firearm; and possession of property obtained by crime.
The names of the accused have not been released. Police are still investigating and more charges could be pending.
Both accused remain in police custody and will appear at a virtual bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on Monday.
“This incident serves to highlight once again that criminal possession of firearms is not just a problem encountered in big cities,” Inspector Scott Semple, detachment commander of the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment, said in a written statement. “What’s more, this occurrence highlights the potential dangers that are inherent in every single interaction that police officers have with people on every duty shift. There is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop.”