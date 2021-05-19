Local Alzheimer Society holding virtual walk for second year
The Alzheimer Society of Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington is holding a virtual fundraising walk this month for the second year in a row.
The society raised $53,000 last year when it went virtual for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s raised funds for the local organization to support people living with dementia and their caregivers as they navigate the disease.
“While the pandemic negatively impacted so many services across the country last year, you showed your support by joining our walk, raising crucial funds that allowed us to shift many of our services online, continuing to meet the needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers in KFL&A,” ]a news release from the local association said.
“But more funds are needed to meet the growing demand for life-changing support, including support groups and one-to-one counselling, education sessions and recreational programs for people living with dementia and their caregivers.”
Approximately 4,300 people in the area live with dementia.
“Just like our clients have needed us more than ever this year, we also need your help more than ever before,” Vicki Poffley, executive director at the Alzheimer Society of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, said.
Pre-pandemic, the association held its walk on the last Sunday in May at Lake Ontario Park in Kingston and at Conservation Park in Napanee.
The group hopes to exceed last year’s fundraising total.
Participants can walk when they want, how they want and where they want any time in May, the release said.
People can sign up individually, with family or create a team at www.walkforalzheimer.ca and join in either the Kingston or Lennox and Addington walk.
The association also encourages participants to take a photo or video, upload it to social media and include the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.
On the Alzheimer Society’s Facebook page on Sunday, May 30, at 4 p.m., organizers will share stories from walk participants across the country. For further information, email fundraising@alzking.com or call 613-544-3078, ext. 204.
People who aren’t able to participate in the event but who would like to make a donation may do so by visiting www.walkforalzheimer.ca and choosing the Kingston or Lennox and Addington walk.
Donations may also be made by phone at the main office, 613-544-3078, in person to a registered walker, at the office, or by mail to 400 Elliott Ave, No. 4, Kingston, ON, K7K 6G9.
imacalpine@postmedia.com
twitter.com/IanMacAlpine