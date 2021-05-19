Local Alzheimer Society holding virtual walk for second year

Article content

The Alzheimer Society of Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington is holding a virtual fundraising walk this month for the second year in a row.

The society raised $53,000 last year when it went virtual for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s raised funds for the local organization to support people living with dementia and their caregivers as they navigate the disease.

“While the pandemic negatively impacted so many services across the country last year, you showed your support by joining our walk, raising crucial funds that allowed us to shift many of our services online, continuing to meet the needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers in KFL&A,” ]a news release from the local association said.

“But more funds are needed to meet the growing demand for life-changing support, including support groups and one-to-one counselling, education sessions and recreational programs for people living with dementia and their caregivers.”

Approximately 4,300 people in the area live with dementia.

“Just like our clients have needed us more than ever this year, we also need your help more than ever before,” Vicki Poffley, executive director at the Alzheimer Society of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, said.