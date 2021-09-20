Local candidates busy on election day
When Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals called a snap election in mid-August, it caught some of the local political party ridings unprepared.
In Kingston and the Islands, there were only two candidates in place: incumbent Mark Gerretsen of the Liberals and Vic Sahai for the New Democratic Party.
The other parties — the Conservative Party of Canada, the Green Party of Canada and the People’s Party of Canada — had to scramble to select their candidates and get them out on the hustings.
When the local Conservatives asked two-time city councillor Gary Oosterhof to be their candidate, he cancelled a family camping trip to do so.
“The same day the Conservative Party of Canada called me, I had a grandson born and I knew it’s for the future,” he told the Whig-Standard on Monday.
The Green party, meanwhile, would add Dr. Waji Khan and the People’s Party of Canada Shelley Sayle-Udall as their candidates in Kingston and the Islands.
Unfortunately, because the polls didn’t close Monday until 9:30 p.m., we were unable to publish the local results in today’s edition. We posted the results and reactions from some of the candidates on www.thewhig.com Monday night once they became available.
While we are unable to give you the results of the election, we can tell you how most of the candidates spent election day.
Khan said it was a busy day for the Greens.
“We’re doing everything we can until the last minute,” he said. “We have volunteers still contacting those who’ve indicated that they want to vote for us, reminding people to vote, giving rides to people who can’t necessarily get to the polling stations themselves, and also continue to call people on the voters list and asking people to support the Green party and the Green party platform. We’re probably going to work right down to the wire where we can.”
He even waited in line today to cast his own vote.
“I myself did not take part in the advanced polls, because, call it superstition, but I believe if you’re a candidate you should go out on election day and be seen voting on election day,” he said. “For some reason, advance polls never have the same drama or pizzazz to them.”
Fellow first-time federal candidate Vic Sahai zeroed in on Queen’s University’s campus.
“It’s been busy, and ending on a very high note because we’re at Queen’s and the majority of Queen’s students, as you know, are NDP voters and what we wanted to do was actually get them out to vote, because not too many knew how to vote, especially if they are from out of town,” he said.
“There was only one polling station on Queen’s (campus) so the lineup was enormous, and I’m not quite sure why that happened but it did, so we’re just trying to get the votes out. Basically, I was there from 11 a.m. and I left at 5 p.m. and I’m going to go back around 7 p.m. till about 9 p.m. It’s been wonderful.”
Oosterhoff used Monday morning to continue canvassing and ensuring residents knew where and how to vote. In fact, he couldn’t even vote for himself as he lives in the federal riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, not Kingston and the Islands, so he cast his ballot for incumbent Conservative Scott Reid.
Incumbent MP Gerretsen, meanwhile, was to focus on his campaign team.
“I am spending today by thanking our dedicated volunteers for their hard work throughout this campaign and dropping off meals and refreshments for them in our volunteer hubs across the city,” he said.
“Later today I will be spending time with my wife, Vanessa, and our three kids, Mason, Frankie and Vivian, before joining my volunteers as we watch the results from the polls come in.”
Sahai, meanwhile, stuck close to where he spent the day.
“(After the polls close) I’m going to be at Queen’s radio station because I’m going to be on campus and then, around 11 p.m., I’ll go back to the campaign office and we’ll watch the results come in,” he said.
Khan said he and his Green supporters weren’t as set in their plans.
“We’re probably going to meet as a group of volunteers and campaign workers this evening and go from there,” he said.
For Oosterhof, he planned to watch the results roll in at his campaign office on Gardiners Road.
“We just agreed to enjoy the ride today and see what happens as the votes come in,” he said. “We’ll hold our heads high and be ready to serve the country.”
Regardless of the result, he feels “humbled” being part of a national campaign.
“I really respect Mark (Gerretsen) and all my fellow candidates,” he said.
“I really enjoyed the debates, and they’re all really great people, every one of them … we really have a lot of respect for each other.”
Khan, too, was thankful as the campaign wound down.
“I just want to thank the residents of Kingston and the Islands,” he said. “Many of them did make me feel like I was their member of Parliament for the past 36 days, and I want to thank them for their support and encouragement.”
— With files from Steph Crosier, Elliot Ferguson, Brigid Goulem and Julia McKay