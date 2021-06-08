Local Catholic school board announces new student trustees

The Whig-Standard
Jun 08, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.
Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.

KINGSTON – The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) introduced two new student trustees recently.

Abby Ows and Alyssa Phieffer were announced as the new trustees to represent the student population at the board level.

“Student trustees are vital to ensuring we understand and respond to the perspectives of our student body from across the entirety of our Catholic school board,” Tom Dall, Chair of the board, said in a news release. “This role also provides valuable, real-life experience to these students in areas such as leadership, collaboration, and advocacy.”

Abby Ows, a student entering Grade-11 this fall at Regiopolis Notre Dame Catholic High School, in Kingston, will be representing the eastern constituency of the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board as one of the new student trustees for the 2021-2022 school year. Supplied photo
Abby Ows, a student entering Grade-11 this fall at Regiopolis Notre Dame Catholic High School, in Kingston, will be representing the eastern constituency of the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board as one of the new student trustees for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ows, who will be starting Grade 11 this fall at Regiopolis Notre Dame Catholic High School in Kingston, will be representing the eastern constituency of the board.

According to the release, Ows has been a passionate member of several sports teams and student organizations. She played on basketball and volleyball teams, and as well as the trumpet in both junior and senior band at Regi. She will also be volunteering this coming year with Loving Spoonful, an initiative that provides fresh, healthy food to those in need.

Alyssa Phieffer, a student entering Grade-11 this fall at St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School in Belleville will be representing the western constituency of the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board as one of the new student trustees for the 2021-2022 school year. Supplied photo
Alyssa Phieffer, a student entering Grade-11 this fall at St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School in Belleville will be representing the western constituency of the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board as one of the new student trustees for the 2021-2022 school year.

Phieffer, also entering Grade 11 this fall, attends St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School in Belleville. She will represent the western constituency of the board.

The board release states that Phieffer looks forward to utilizing the Catholic faith toward improving school communities and bringing students together. Her past experience includes student council president at St. Mary Catholic School, playing for the Belleville Ravens Volleyball Club, and volunteering at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for five years.

The Ministry of Education revised previous directives in 2019, mandating a minimum of two student trustees on each board of education in Ontario.

The new newly appointed 2021-2022 student trustees will be officially sworn into their role at the board meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

The role of student trustee includes representing all elementary and secondary students in the school system and attending monthly board and committee meetings. Student trustees have the opportunity for professional development throughout the year and are members of the Ontario Student Trustees’ Association, the voice of students across Ontario’s 72 school boards.

