Local Catholic school board announces new student trustees

KINGSTON – The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) introduced two new student trustees recently.

Abby Ows and Alyssa Phieffer were announced as the new trustees to represent the student population at the board level.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“Student trustees are vital to ensuring we understand and respond to the perspectives of our student body from across the entirety of our Catholic school board,” Tom Dall, Chair of the board, said in a news release. “This role also provides valuable, real-life experience to these students in areas such as leadership, collaboration, and advocacy.”

Photo by Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board / supplied photo

Ows, who will be starting Grade 11 this fall at Regiopolis Notre Dame Catholic High School in Kingston, will be representing the eastern constituency of the board.

According to the release, Ows has been a passionate member of several sports teams and student organizations. She played on basketball and volleyball teams, and as well as the trumpet in both junior and senior band at Regi. She will also be volunteering this coming year with Loving Spoonful, an initiative that provides fresh, healthy food to those in need.