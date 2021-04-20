Local chamber of commerce, critics call for more private spending in federal budget
While the local chamber of commerce is encouraged by hiring programs and broadband internet infrastructure investments pitched in the 2021 federal budget, local Conservative MP Scott Reid recommends no one hold their breath while waiting for the promises to come true.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the 2021 federal budget in the House of Commons on Monday. It includes $100 billion in new spending over the next three years and features continued supports for Canadians during the COVD-19 pandemic, including rent subsidies and a federal minimum wage.
It also extends the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and plans to help businesses embrace technology by introducing the Digital Adoption Program.
The federal government is currently approaching the $1 trillion mark. MP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston Scott Reid said that in comparison just two years ago, $20 billion seemed unimaginable.
“This level of spending is unsustainable,” Reid said. “Any projections the government makes about bringing the deficit down out of the stratosphere — it’s beyond the stratosphere, it’s out near Neptune — are predicated on optimistic assumptions about things like interest rates. …
“Their numbers are the most suspect numbers that any government of Canada has ever produced in any budget ever.”
The Whig-Standard reached out to local Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen for comment on how the budget impacts Kingston but did not hear back from him by publication time. He did show his support on Twitter, calling the budget “historic” and sharing spending highlights.
Karen Cross, chief executive officer of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release that she is pleased COVID-19 relief programs are continuing, but recovery will look different in different communities.
“As many small business owners do not qualify for other support programs and are starved for capital, additional supports through several regional economic development agencies are welcome,” Cross said in the news release.
She said the pandemic has highlighted the need for individuals who are skilled in technology and digital platforms, and so she is happy with investments in a national hiring program, re-skilling programs and investments in broadband internet infrastructure.
“The pandemic has exacerbated the digital divide for people and businesses, particularly in remote and rural communities,” Cross said. “Further commitment to connecting all Canadians, including businesses, to reliable broadband is welcome news.”
Cross echoed her provincial and national counterparts, who had hoped there would be more private spending.
“The budget’s focus on growth and jobs is an important step towards our economic recovery, but our growth drivers will need to shift from public spending to private investment to help get our finances under control,” Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “The plan to reduce deficits over the coming years is important, but it will depend on meeting our growth target.”
Reid explained that usually when there are national priorities for spending, they usually focus on large-scale investments, which is a struggle for smaller cities like Kingston and small towns such as those found in Frontenac County.
“The government is just not very efficient at allocating dollars, so the private sector just does a better job of moving things and having an action undertaken — with the same amount of energy,” Reid said.
“As you crowd private spending out by doing public spending, you cause that inertia to be lost, and that inertia, that input into the economy, can be greater than the amount that the federal government was actually putting into the economy.”
There is very little that Reid likes about any of those highlights.
“I don’t really believe in any of what is written here,” he said referring to the budget. “I don’t think this is really a plan that the government plans to execute. This is a plan the government intends to take into an election. It doesn’t really matter if I think things in here are good or not. This is essentially a 700-page-long election platform.”
