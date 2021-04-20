Local chamber of commerce, critics call for more private spending in federal budget

While the local chamber of commerce is encouraged by hiring programs and broadband internet infrastructure investments pitched in the 2021 federal budget, local Conservative MP Scott Reid recommends no one hold their breath while waiting for the promises to come true.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the 2021 federal budget in the House of Commons on Monday. It includes $100 billion in new spending over the next three years and features continued supports for Canadians during the COVD-19 pandemic, including rent subsidies and a federal minimum wage.

It also extends the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and plans to help businesses embrace technology by introducing the Digital Adoption Program.

The federal government is currently approaching the $1 trillion mark. MP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston Scott Reid said that in comparison just two years ago, $20 billion seemed unimaginable.

“This level of spending is unsustainable,” Reid said. “Any projections the government makes about bringing the deficit down out of the stratosphere — it’s beyond the stratosphere, it’s out near Neptune — are predicated on optimistic assumptions about things like interest rates. …

“Their numbers are the most suspect numbers that any government of Canada has ever produced in any budget ever.”

The Whig-Standard reached out to local Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen for comment on how the budget impacts Kingston but did not hear back from him by publication time. He did show his support on Twitter, calling the budget “historic” and sharing spending highlights.