Local hospital workers hold information pickets ahead of negotiations with province

Approximately 75 health-care workers gathered outside Kingston General Hospital along King Street during the lunch hour on Tuesday and a few dozen more were outside Hotel Dieu Hospital on Brock Street later in the afternoon as CUPE Local 109 held information pickets heading into negotiations with the Ontario Hospital Association and the province.

The pickets were part of a provincewide effort by 70,000 Ontario hospitals and health-care workers to bring attention to Bill 124, which only allows a one per cent wage increase for the workers.

Unionized staff at KGH were treated to pizza, ice cream and water and were given information on the issues in Macdonald Park, across from the emergency department entrance.

Sharon Richer, secretary-treasurer for the Council of Hospital Unions, said in an interview that with inflation around 3.6 per cent, workers will be hurt financially with a new contract.

“That’s just wages. That means nothing else: nothing for psychological, physiotherapy, dental or vision,” Richer said.

“We would be seeing a 2.6 (per cent) wage decrease with how much inflation is rising over these last few months.”

The CUPE and SIEU unions are combining their negotiating teams as both unions’ contracts expire within a few months of each other. Bargaining begins next month.

“The health-care workers of Ontario have given their all. They’ve shown up during this pandemic, scared to bring home the virus,” Richer said.

Richer said the province wants the workers to make 14 concessions, including in such areas as seniority when applying for a new position, contracting out jobs and eliminating the job trial provision, which allows workers to transfer to a new position in the hospital and try it for 30 days before deciding to take it or go back to their old job.

Richer said the unions are encouraging health-care workers to contact their respective hospital chief executive officers to ask the Ford government to repeal Bill 124 and/or make health-care workers exempt.