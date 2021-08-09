Local musicians lead Campfire Songs singalongs

The Campfire Songs event is part of a larger commitment by the city to expand heritage and arts programming in rural areas. Participants will be offered a songbook and given musical instruments if desired.

The free community event will feature singalongs led by local musicians. The MacLachlan Woodworking Museum has been running this event since 2013, providing families with a program full of fun, music and community spirit.

MacLachlan Woodworking Museum is hosting two Campfire Songs events at Hemlock Downs Park in rural Kingston. Those interested can attend on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe.

Each participant will complete a COVID-19 screening upon arrival, provide contract tracing information, and be asked to sanitize their hands. Areas for singers for singers, performers and participants will be clearly marked to ensure proper two-metre distancing.

Participants will be assigned a designated circle for the evening. Anyone who has not been assigned to that circle must wear a mask and maintain two metres distance. Participants can consume snacks and beverages brought from home without a mask in their designated circle.

“We love that we are able to offer this event in rural Kingston. Bring friends, family and everything you might need to enjoy a cosy evening around the campfire, including masks, blankets or lawn chairs, extra clothing, bug spray, refreshments and a campfire roasting stick. We’re so excited to once again be bringing music and campfire spirit to our community,” Alex McLean, program co-ordinator, heritage services, said in a news release.

Hemlock Downs Park is located at 550 Aragon Rd., off Battersea Road, south of the Glenburnie area.

If inclement weather causes a cancellation of the event, it will be announced on the City of Kingston’s Twitter feed (@cityofkingston). More information regarding the Campfire Songs event is available on the city’s website (www.cityofkingston.ca).