Article content Kingston Police Association is following the footsteps of its provincial counterparts recommending that any police member that can be vaccinated against COVID-19 should be, but says more consultations need to be done before anything is mandated.

Article content “There’s no policy in place yet in Kingston,” Cam Gough, president of the local association, said on Thursday. “We’ve been in frequent talks with the employer, discussing what has been going on and the different approaches that can be taken should a policy be put in place. … We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local police association recommending eligible members to be vaccinated Back to video “Should a policy be put in place that we’re involved and it is something that is reasonable for all members taking into consideration their health and wellness, and the expectations of the community.” Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said no decision will be made around mandatory vaccinations for members without consultation with the union, the police services board, and Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health. She said the priority will remain the health and safety of members, their families and the community. “We’re making sure that we’re taking all of this information in and then making the best decision that we can,” McNeely said. While police officers were one of the first groups in Ontario able to get vaccinated, the conversation of making it mandatory for them came up on Tuesday when the Toronto Police Service announced that all 8,000 of its uniformed and civilian members would have to provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 13. As reported by the Canadian Press, exceptions would be made for documented medical and religious reasons. “The safety of our members, our workplaces and the public is of utmost importance to us. Our members will be required to be fully vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve,” interim Police Chief James Ramer said in a statement.

Article content The Toronto Police Association, representing 8,000 uniformed and civilian members of the force, are against the move. The union’s president, Jon Reid, said the announcement was made with no consultation with them nor did they receive any documentation, procedures or official orders. A spokesperson told the Canadian Press that the policy and its implementation was still being developed. “This announcement, however preliminary, is missing critical details that are central to understanding the impacts, timelines, or potentially alternative options available to our members,” Reid told the Canadian Press. “The TPA must make every effort to protect all of our members and therefore, does not support this mandatory vaccination announcement or mandatory disclosure.” Chief McNeely said they haven’t formally been tracking how many of their members have been vaccinated already, but anecdotally, she suggested there’s been a very positive uptake of vaccinations within the organization. She said she would like to send out a survey to members to see where they stand, but it hasn’t been developed yet. “I think it is important to have a survey to understand our vaccination status, hear any concerns about vaccinations, as well as getting our members’ thoughts on mandatory vaccinations,” McNeely said. “It would really help us with any future policies to keep our workplace healthy and safe.” Gough said the association and McNeely have been in talks about this topic, and she noted that communication with members and further research and consultation will continue to come prior to any formal policy.

Article content Mark Baxter, president of the Police Association of Ontario, called for consistent policies across the province. “The (association) strongly encourages a province-wide approach be adopted that is thoughtful, purposeful, and consistent with what has been announced by the Ontario Public Service,” Baxter wrote in a statement. “It is an important opportunity for all policing stakeholders — services, boards, and associations — to work collaboratively and appropriately to ensure there is a uniform commitment to uphold the health and safety of the public and those who dedicate their lives to protecting Ontario’s communities every single day.” On Thursday Ontario Public Health reported 678 new cases of COVID, only 141 of the cases were found in fully vaccinated people. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported only two new cases of the virus in the area. There are 12 active cases in the Kingston region. In the past month, governments announced that public sector employees would be required to be vaccinated and a number of post-secondary institutions have said the same for their staff and students. McNeely said did not say whether she’s feeling pressured to implement a formal policy. “Taking a measured approach is going to be important,” McNeely explained. “It is going to be taking into account information from many different sources to get there. I think it is just important to be thorough and thoughtful about the process, making sure you’re doing things that are reasonable.” scrosier@postmedia.com

