Long-term care, high-risk retirement residents receive second COVID-19 vaccinations

Residents in Kingston-area long-term care and high-risk retirement homes have now received their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health said in a news release Tuesday that there was a 95 per cent first-dose and 89 per cent second-dose uptake of vaccinations in those facilities.

“This day has been long awaited, and we are all proud to have helped to protect KFL&A’s most vulnerable adults from COVID-19,” Dr. Kieran Moore, the local public health medical officer of health, said in a written statement. “This is a big step towards preventing and controlling COVID-19 in the community. We want to thank all the staff at these homes for all of their support in planning, assisting and implementing these vaccination clinics.”

Local public health and its community partners continue to administer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to populations identified in the first phase of the province’s three-phase vaccine distribution plan.

Those doses are being administered at a hospital-based clinic at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, mass immunization clinics at the Invista and Strathcona Paper centres, targeted priority group clinics at Kingston Community Health Centres and mobile on-site clinics, and through pharmacies and primary care offices.