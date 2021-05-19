Loss of public notice boards concerns Kingston councillor

Article content

KINGSTON — While city council approved a plan to remove the public notice board in Confederation Park, some councillors voiced concern about the slow disappearance of the boards.

The notice board in front of the Visitor Information Centre is to be removed to allow for the resurfacing of the sidewalk, but there was no plan for it to be reinstalled after the work is finished.

In the seven locations where public notice boards were approved in 2004, only four boards remain, and city staff are unsure why three of the signs disappeared.

“There is a broader problem here,” said King’s Town District Coun. Rob Hutchison. “My concern is the loss of the ability for grassroots communication.

“The report assumes technology of different sorts is the way people communicate these days and there is something to that,” he said. “But the public boards also supply the opportunity at the very local, neighbourhood level for people to communicate on events, concerns.”